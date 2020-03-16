EBENSBURG – The Cambria County Court of Common Pleas is reducing its functions to the essentials through March 31 in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The new policies and restrictions were laid out in a memorandum issued Monday by President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III, who wrote that the court “is reducing functions to essential services ... to determine if other measures will be necessary.”
Inmates, both state and county, will not be transported into Cambria County without the approval of Krumenacker and the warden of Cambria County Prison. Scheduling of larger court lists will be staggered to avoid larger groups of litigants and attorneys in the courtrooms; courtrooms may be reassigned to maximize social distance among participants. Many proceedings will be conducted by phone, video or email.
The county’s eight magisterial district courts – two in downtown Johnstown and one each in Stonycreek Township, Vinco, Sidman, Ebensburg, Cresson and Hastings – will be directed to implement similar strategies to minimize exposure.
“The expectation is that the judicial system remains functional, even with limitations,” Krumenacker wrote in the memorandum.
Other new policies are as follows, according to Krumenacker’s memorandum:
• Video conferencing will be used for status conferences, guilty pleas, bench warrant hearings, Gagnon hearings and all other judicial proceedings where possible.
• Civil and criminal motions will be handled by telephone, email or video; contested motions will be argued by telephone or rescheduled.
• Criminal pre-call and cost collection hearings this week will proceed as scheduled; however, there will be no prisoner transport.
• Requests for ex parte orders such as protection-from-abuse orders, injunctions and emergency custody orders will follow normal procedures.
• Juvenile courts and children and youth courts will conduct emergency dependency hearings, shelter care hearings and detention hearings by telephone or video; youth in placement need not be transported, with the consent of the child’s attorney.
• Continuances may be requested by telephone or email with the consent of the opposing party and 24 hours’ notice to the court.
• The court administrator will have the authority to restrict, modify, reschedule or cancel non-essential department operations, including the scheduling of conferences and hearings before quasi-judicial officers.
• Court employees will have work-related travel outside of Cambria County restricted on a case-by-case basis, contingent on approval by the department head. Remote working or telecommuting may be approved on a case-by-case basis with the consent of the county commissioners.
• Employees will stay home from work if they or someone with whom they live is sneezing, coughing, has difficulty breathing or has a fever above 100.4 degrees.
There were no plans as of Monday afternoon to impose restrictions in the Somerset County courts.
The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania and the federal courthouses in Johnstown, Pittsburgh and Erie will remain open for official business, subject to a number of conditions, according to an administrative order issued on Friday by Chief Judge Mark R. Hornak.
Hornak noted in the order that jury selections often involve large pools of potential jurors, including many people who are in at-risk age groups, and that the upcoming closure of all Pennsylvania schools will increase the impact on parents who are summoned for jury service. Thus, all civil and criminal jury selections and jury trials in the court that were scheduled to begin before April 27 have been postponed, according to the order.
Formal proceedings of the court’s RISE Court, Veterans’ Court and BRIDGES Court programs are being postponed until April 27 or until further order.
All judicial officers in the court were encouraged to conduct proceeding by telephone or video “where practicable and as permitted by law” and to “consider minimizing the need for the physical appearance of a detained person for the protection of the health of such detained persons, counsel, court and security personnel, other case participants and the public.”
Sitting grand juries are authorized to continue to meet, subject to further order of the court.
Non-case-related meetings and events scheduled to occur at court facilities before April 27 will be rescheduled to a later date. The Clerk’s Office, the Probation Office and all other court offices and services will otherwise remain open, subject to further of the court.
