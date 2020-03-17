Scott Hunt swearing in

EBENSBURG – The Cambria County Court of Common Pleas has made a number of schedule changes in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the court.

The cost collection hearings that had been scheduled for Friday have been canceled and will be rescheduled.

The court sessions scheduled for March 23 and 24 will occur as scheduled. However, times may have been changed, so people with court proceedings scheduled for those days should check in with their attorneys.

The jury selection that had been scheduled for April 2 has been postponed until June 4. People who have been instructed to report for jury selection on April 2 are now to report on June 4.

The court's schedule is being adjusted to reduce the number of people in the courthouse at one time. To accomplish this, the court will be increasing its use of teleconferencing and video conferencing. People with court proceedings are encouraged to contact their attorneys to confirm the dates and times of their cases.

All courthouse offices will remain open for business, the court said Tuesday.

