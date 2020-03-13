EBENSBURG – Entry of all personal visitors, volunteers and program instructors into Cambria County Prison is being suspended in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Warden Christian Smith said in a statement on Friday.
All inmate group activities, including religious gatherings, will also be suspended.
Professional visitors such as attorneys and individual religious advisers will be permitted to enter the institution after completing a screening process. Anyone who refuses to participate in the screening process will not be permitted to enter.
The restrictions went into effect on Friday and will remain in place at least until April 3, at which time the matter will be reassessed.
“Our goal is simple – to keep the employees and inmate population housed at Cambria County Prison safe and healthy,” Smith said. “The precautions that are being put in place are in direct correlation with the Department of Corrections, the (Centers for Disease Control) and the (Cambria County Emergency Management Agency’s) recommendations.”
