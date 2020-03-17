Slowly but surely, one child turned to several under a pavilion Tuesday at Johnstown's Coopersdale Homes as John Kovac and Dave Trotz set up meals and served them with smiles.
The youngsters were at home with schools closed during the coronavirus.
After helping unload coolers and crates filled with food and drinks, Kovac organized the children in an orderly line to receive their lunches.
"This means a lot," he said.
During the second day of the statewide school shutdown, local districts and businesses continued to provide meals for area students.
Kovac and Trotz are with The Nutrition Group Food Service, which handles food service for several school districts around the area, including Greater Johnstown.
Trotz, Nutrition Group's director, said he traveled around the city before lunchtime, rolling out the meal program for Johnstown students.
By noon, when the first station at the Coopersdale Homes was set to begin, Trotz said he had already set up three other locations – at Solomon, Prospect and Oakhurst homes. The company is serving both breakfast and lunch at all four spots.
"It's actually an honor and a privilege for us to be a part of this," Trotz said.
The meals in the school districts are open to anyone 18 years of age and younger and Tuesday's offerings included turkey sandwiches, carrots, milk and an apple for lunch.
Breakfast for the next day was handed out as well and included cereal, milk, juice and a muffin.
"We're gonna do it as long as school is out," Trotz said.
Every child was told as he or she was leaving to spread the word for others to come out and get their meals Wednesday and after.
Trotz said the meals meet all the state guidelines. There's also no fear of a shortage or running out because the district was stocked up, he said.
Johnstown is also offering Backpack Weekend meals Thursday and Friday from noon to 12:30 p.m. at Coopersdale, Prospect and Solomon homes and from 12:30 to 1 p.m. at Oakhurst Homes.
A number of other districts made posts on social media and their websites Tuesday letting families know where the meals could be picked up.
All of them are working on a grab-and-go system, as recommended by state and health officials.
Coney Island is continuing to offer free lunches for children from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Both the St. Vincent de Paul Family Kitchen and The Salvation Army in downtown Johnstown had signs on their doors that said the organizations were closed until further notice due to the spread of COVID-19.
However, The Salvation Army soup kitchen, which is in the back of the Vine Street building, is still serving free meals from 4 to 4:30 p.m. during weekdays.
