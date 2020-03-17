Bishop Mark L. Bartchak announced Tuesday the suspension of the celebration of all public Masses and all other liturgical celebrations in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown effective Tuesday and continuing until further notice.
Throughout this time, the dispensed obligation to attend Sunday and Holy Day Masses, granted by Bartchak on March 12, remains in effect.
Churches will continue to be open for private prayer, and the diocese will continue to broadcast the Mass at 11 a.m. Sunday on WATM ABC 23. The Mass will also be posted on the diocesan website and Facebook and Twitter social media platforms.
Funeral Masses and scheduled weddings and baptisms will continue to be celebrated at parishes, but attendance must be limited to immediate family members.
Other activities such as Stations of the Cross, novenas, missions and Communal Penance Services will not take place.
Faithful may contact their parish for information about individual confessions. All other diocesan or parish social activities, including fish lunches or dinners in any form, including take-out, are discontinued immediately.
“The decision to suspend all public Masses is not a decision that I take lightly,” Bartchak said.
“I realize that the faithful will deeply miss participating in Mass and receiving Jesus Christ, present in the Holy Eucharist. However, I cannot ignore the very important recommendations from public health officials during this unprecedented health emergency. All of us have an obligation to take the necessary steps to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, and that includes the Church.”
Bartchak said he is aware that liturgical celebrations regularly occur during the Easter season, including the Sacraments of Confirmation and First Holy Communion. These celebrations are being postponed for as long as is necessary due to the impact of the coronavirus in our area. The sacraments will be celebrated as soon as conditions allow, keeping in mind the health and safety of everyone.
He also has directed that all diocesan offices be closed for at least the next two weeks.
“I am also following the example of Pope Francis, who authorized the same measures for the Church in Rome and throughout Italy, while still keeping himself available to the people through the daily broadcast of his private Mass,” Bartchak said.
For information and regular updates on the changes impacting the diocese, please visit proclaim.dioceseaj.org, or the diocesan website or Facebook and Twitter social media sites. Faithful also are invited to sign up for text message alerts by texting daj to 84576.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.