All upcoming events at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial are still scheduled to take place as the venue's general manager awaits word of policy regarding the coronavirus from ASM Global, which promotes the facility.
The Johnstown Tomahawks are set to play five home hockey games throughout the rest of March, including back-to-back contests on Friday and Saturday. Two concerts are also booked – Brit Floyd on March 22 and Brett Eldredge on March 25.
But ASM is still analyzing the situation, especially given other recent cancellations, including the suspension of the National Basketball Association season.
“That could change as soon as today,” General Manager Jason Blumenfeld said, as of noon Thursday. “I can't give you an answer on that right now.”
Arena officials are preparing as if the events will occur.
“As of right now, we continue to follow the general cleaning and precautionary guidelines of the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and other public health organizations,” Blumenfeld said. “And our operational best practices include increasing signage outlining advisable precautions – example hand-washing, cleaning high-traffic areas of the building with proper cleaning products, cleaning high-touch point areas such as purchase devices, door handles, elevator buttons, etcetera.”
Elsewhere in town, the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership spring movie series is still scheduled to continue this weekend at the State Theater, located in a building owned by Conemaugh Health System at 336 Main St. The films are "The Exorcist" (7 p.m. Friday), "The Blair Witch Project" (7 p.m. Saturday) and "Night of the Living Dead" (3 p.m. Sunday).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.