Senior Activities Centers in Cambria and Somerset counties will remain open, but officials continue to monitor the advance of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“The senior centers are not scheduled to close at this point, but of course there is discussion about it,” said M. Veil Griffith, Cambria County Area Agency on Aging administrator.
The agency oversees nine senior centers across the county. Somerset County Area Agency on Aging directs seven centers.
The centers offer social interaction, education and personal development opportunities, along with a daily meal for participating older residents.
In addition, both county agencies provide daily meal delivery for home-bound seniors.
Cambria County provides about 100,000 meals a year at its senior centers and another 200,000 through home delivery, Griffith said.
“We are a large source of nutrition for older adults who are in need of that service,” Griffith said.
James T. Yoder, administrator for Somerset County’s agency, did not have the annual totals but said 3,606 meals were served in December at senior centers and another 21,448 were home-delivered.
“A lot of home-bound people really depend on those meals,” Yoder said. “People who come into the centers are still ambulatory people. It is not as important for them to get meals as the home-bound people.”
Both Yoder and Griffith participated in a state conference this week in State College. Griffith said it may have been the last state-sponsored conference before Gov. Tom Wolf’s order to cancel or postpone large gatherings.
“As you might imagine, coronavirus came up a lot,” Griffith said. “There was a lot of discussion about senior centers.”
In case COVID-19 becomes transmitted through communities, the agencies are considering options for their clients if senior centers are forced to close. Both administrators said they would press to continue operating kitchens where meals are prepared.
“We could provide meals on a drive-through basis, instead of a large-scale gathering,” Griffith said. “We would certainly want to do that.”
Neither county has seen a drop in senior center participation, but Griffith said the state is advising administrators to track absenteeism and check on seniors who change their routines.
