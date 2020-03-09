Superintendents in Cambria and Somerset counties are being proactive in their approaches to the possible spread of COVID-19, known as the coronavirus.
While leaning on cold and flu procedures currently in place, administrators said they are keeping an eye on hand sanitizer levels, making contact with parents and asking maintenance and nursing staff to be more attentive.
“All of those are a focus and continue to be a focus,” Westmont Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said.
At his district, they are taking a “wait-and-see approach,” like others, while also monitoring student travel.
Mitchell said he has asked the secretaries at Westmont schools to pay attention to whether students might be visiting possible high-risk areas.
Officials said they have also been paying close attention to information from the Center for Disease Control and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Windber Superintendent Joseph Kimmel said the administrators there are taking advice from those agencies.
They are also examining their flexible instructional days, which Windber is approved to use.
“We’re taking a look at our planning if we are out for a period of time,” Kimmel said.
With these days, the district will be able to provide instruction to students if they aren’t in the buildings.
Kimmel said Windber is considering the use of Chromebooks by students in fourth through 12th grades and providing paper lessons to younger students.
“We’re trying to work through the issues there and be prepared if or when that comes,” Kimmel said.
Schools have also provided tips about hand washing, not making contact with others and staying home if students are exhibiting any cold or flu symptoms through several avenues.
“We have been posting and sharing (information) on our district website and social media platforms,” Johnstown Superintendent Amy Arcurio said. “We just really need to be extra vigilant.”
Her administration plans on updating the school board at the meeting Tuesday with what has been done already and what the district plans to do in the future if the virus continues to spread.
A unique issue to Johnstown, though, is the transient population, Arcurio said.
Because the district is handling new registrations on a nearly daily basis, Johnstown has added extra questions about travel and potential contact with infected people to necessary paperwork.
“We’re taking a cautious approach and watching the Pennsylvania Department of Health and county emergency services,” Richland Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said.
Maintenance staff at his district were trained last year on how to prevent cross-contamination which is useful now, according to him.
Everything is color-coded so materials used for the bathrooms don’t also get used in the cafeteria, for example.
Nadonley said staff has been advised not to bring in any sort of cleaners to avoid a possible reaction with what the maintenance crew is using.
Additional hand sanitizers are being purchased for the high school and there’s already a station in most elementary classrooms.
For the past four school days, Divine Mercy Catholic Academy has been closed due to what officials suspect was a reaction students had to a cleaning agent.
Tom Smith, principal for Divine Mercy and Bishop McCort Catholic High School, said his schools are cleaning the facilities top to bottom in order to be proactive, while also preventing students from traveling during the Easter break.
McCort is also considering the option of at-home education, using the same platform as the school’s blended academy.
