Joining statewide and national efforts to reduce the risk of coronavirus, nursing homes and other senior living facilities across the region are prohibiting or severely restricting visitors.
Volunteers and vendors are also locked out under most restrictions.
Here are a few examples of public notices posted on social media or websites of some local facilities:
Arbutus Park Manor, 207 Ottawa St., Richland Township:
"In regards to COVID-19, we continue to be proactive for the health and safety of our residents and staff, while closely monitoring communications from the (Pennsylvania) Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control (and Prevention). Effective (Friday) at noon and until further notice, we are prohibiting manor visitation. We have also canceled gatherings and events until further notice. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience, and appreciate your support and understanding."
Cambria Care Center, 429 Manor Drive, Ebensburg:
"While we believe the risk level in our market is low, we want you to be aware of the steps we have taken to assure that our building is prepared. Based on our medical director's recommendation, we will immediately begin restricting all visitors to the facility until further notice."
Meadow View Nursing Center, 1404 Hay St., Berlin:
"Until further notice, we are requesting that all visitors please refrain from visiting. We are implementing these measures as a precaution, no presumed or confirmed cases have been found here."
LaurelWood Care Center, 100 Woodmont Road, Upper Yoder Township:
"A series of precautions have been put into place for visitors. Please be aware of the following upon choosing to enter LaurelWood Care Center & Amber Springs:
"A member of our staff will take and record your temperature immediately upon entering the main doors. If you have a fever, you will be asked to leave the premises.
"A member of our staff will ask you four questions (concerning symptoms, travel and contact with possible COVID-19 patients).
"In addition, we are restricting the hours of visitation to our facilities. Visitation hours will now be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. We ask that all visitors use only our main entrance until further notice."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.