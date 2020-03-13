Joining statewide and national efforts to reduce the risk of coronavirus, nursing homes and other senior living facilities across the region are prohibiting or severely restricting visitors.
Volunteers and vendors are also locked out under most restrictions.
Older residents are at greater risk for complications and death from the coronavirus, the experts say.
“Early data suggest older people are twice as likely to have serious COVID-19 illness,” the Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Community Living website says.
“This may be because immune systems change with age, making it harder to fight off diseases and infection. Older adults also are more likely to have underlying health conditions that make it harder to cope with and recover from illness.”
Those with a chronic medical condition, such as heart, lung or kidney disease, also seem to be at greater risk of serious illness, the office says.
Those at increased risk should stay at home as much as possible if COVID-19 is spreading in the community.
Those staying in their own homes should make sure there is access to several weeks of medications and supplies.
Here are a few examples of public notices posted Friday on social media or websites of some local facilities:
Arbutus Park Manor, 207 Ottawa St., Richland Township:
“In regards to COVID-19, we continue to be proactive for the health and safety of our residents and staff, while closely monitoring communications from the (Pennsylvania) Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control (and Prevention). Effective (Friday) at noon and until further notice, we are prohibiting manor visitation. We have also cancelled gatherings and events until further notice. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience, and appreciate your support and understanding,”
Cambria Care Center, 429 Manor Drive, Ebensburg:
“While we believe the risk level in our market is low, we want you to be aware of the steps we have taken to assure that our building is prepared. Based on our medical director’s recommendation, we will immediately begin restricting all visitors to the facility until further notice.”
Meadow View Nursing Center, 1404 Hay St., Berlin:
“Until further notice, we are requesting that all visitors please refrain from visiting. We are implementing these measures as a precaution, no presumed or confirmed cases have been found here.”
LaurelWood Care Center, 100 Woodmont Road, Upper Yoder Township:
“A series of precautions have been put into place for visitors. Please be aware of the following upon choosing to enter LaurelWood Care Center & Amber Springs:
“A member of our staff will take and record your temperature immediately upon entering the main doors. If you have a fever, you will be asked to leave the premises.
“A member of our staff will ask you four questions (concerning symptoms, travel and contact with possible COVID-19 patients).
“In addition, we are restricting the hours of visitation to our facilities. Visitation hours will now be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. We ask that all visitors use only our main entrance until further notice.”
Windber Woods, 277 Hoffman Ave., Windber:
“Out of an abundance of caution, Windber Woods is taking the precautionary step of restricting all visitors effective Friday. This applies to all visitors and vendors as we attempt to proactively prevent the potential spread of infection.
“Windber Woods is working on arranging video calls for those who would like to arrange a virtual visit.
“It should be noted that large group functions within the facility will be suspended as well for the time being.”
Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center Transitional Care Unit at the Lee Campus:
“Until further notice, visitation is suspended at Conemaugh Memorial TCU. Exceptions (only after screening has taken place) will include family of residents at the end of life, hospice caregivers, home health care agencies and private-duty caregivers.”
Conemaugh Memorial has also updated visitor rules in areas of the main hospital campus on Franklin Street.
Only significant others may visit women in maternity and delivery, and only parents and guardians may visit in pediatrics and the nurseries.
“We understand that connection with family members and friends is incredibly important, and there are variety of other ways you might consider connecting with them,” the hospital website says. “These may include telephone, email, text or via video through Skype, Facebook or other apps.”
