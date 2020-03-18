Announcing the state's first coronavirus-related death Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf warned that was just the beginning.
“Today's is just the first death of what will be many,” Wolf said. “Our only hope is to keep our hospitals from being overwhelmed. We need to work together if we want to save lives.”
Local hospital leaders say they are preparing for the surge in admissions that Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said is likely in the coming weeks.
“As the situation regarding the novel coronavirus continues to evolve, so does our hospital’s response,” Conemaugh Health System said in its latest update.
Conemaugh's Memorial Medical Center has opened an emergency command center to prepare.
“It’s a central location where our team is working to coordinate response in real time,” spokeswoman Emily Korns said.
“We know that these increased precautions may seem concerning,” the Conemaugh update says. “We do not want to cause alarm – but we do want to send a clear message to our community that we are prepared, responding appropriately and are committed to protecting the well-being of our patients, visitors, employees and community.”
Although visitors are restricted to only a few entrances and in some cases limited to immediate family, the restrictions are not limiting access to the hospital or care providers.
“If you are concerned you may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, call your provider in advance of going to his or her office. Of course, if you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the emergency room,” the update says.
Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber has also established a command center, hospital President and CEO Tom Kurtz said in a statement.
“We do have an area designated as our command center,” Kurtz said. “More importantly, we are constantly meeting with representatives from within the clinical and non-clinical areas of the hospital. Our planning is flexible and changes as the environment changes.”
Both local hospitals have COVID-19 testing capacity to check any patients who meet criteria, leaders say.
“We have test kits and we are testing patients for COVID19 when testing is indicated,” Conemaugh spokeswoman Emily Korns said in an email.
“We have adequate test kits available for our current state,” Kurtz said from Windber. “We are assured that more are coming as we request them.
“The public should not confuse not being tested as an indication of short supplies. We are following the recommendations on appropriate testing.”
Moreover, the result of the test does not change the patient treatment, Kurtz said.
“We will treat patients’ symptoms prior to the 48 hours it takes for test results following all the restrictions and safety precautions associated with COVID-19,” he said.
Kurtz also responded to social media chatter suggesting local hospitals are not testing enough patients.
“We are encouraging the residents of the community to get their information on this disease from reputable resources – such as the print media, the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the CDC, and hospital websites – and not unverified social media sources,” he said.
