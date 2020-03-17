Amtrak plans to suspend passenger rail service through Johnstown as of Thursday as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to an advisory posted to the company’s website.
According to the advisory, Amtrak continues to operate across the United States, but has “adjusted some services due to significantly reduced demand in key markets.”
As part of those adjustments, Amtrak plans to suspend all trains on the Pennsylvanian route, beginning Thursday. The Pennsylvanian operates daily between New York and Pittsburgh, including stops in Johnstown. It is the only passenger rail route that serves the Johnstown area.
Also on the list of scheduled suspensions is the Keystone route, which operates between Harrisburg and Philadelphia in the eastern half of the state. That suspension is scheduled to begin on Wednesday.
The advisory does not list a date when service will be resumed.
Information can be found online at www.amtrak.com/alert/nec-modified-schedule.html.
