The following is an email from Dr. Cinzia Capuano, an Italian cardiologist, shared with The Tribune-Democrat by Tom Stewart, a semi-retired physical therapist in the area.
Dear Tom,
I’m very happy to hear from you. It’s a disaster! Every day about 500-600 people became infected only in my city and more than 4,000 people passed away. It’s worse than war!
I live in Lombardia, an area of Italy where the infection increases every day. I’m working 12 hours a day with the fear to be infected. Many of my colleagues have pneumonia now. In Italy, the infected people are more than 45,000. The Health Italian Service is helping everybody, but it’s not enough!
The hospitals are at collapse, the intensive units are full of patients everywhere. The soldiers are building field hospitals, breathing machines are needed. The government is preparing a big medical doctor task force for emergency in all country. The life is stopped here!
The economy is down! Shops, industries, companies are closed now. Nobody can come out, only in case of urgency for pharmacy or supermarket.
The virus spreads out very fast.
The symptoms appear not immediately, but almost 15 days after the contact with the virus, and they are fever, cough, eyes irritations, dyspnea, fragility.
Tom, I recommend you and your loved family to stay at home, not to undersize the situation, try to do food storage for many weeks ... and be careful, stay at long distance from everybody, use the mask and gloves every time that you come out, don’t touch people, wash hour hands many times, buy alcohol and bleach to clean tables and floors of your home, even the shoes when you come back home! Only in this way you can protect yourself and family. Tell your relatives what I’m saying.
I hope to write you as soon as possible that we are winning this war and I wish you, your family and all USA (that I love so much) not to suffer like us!
Big Hug, my friend Tom.
Best
Cinzia
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.