With natives of nearly 60 different countries represented among staff and providers, the Olympic Games create excitement at Conemaugh Health System’s facilities.
To mark the opening of the Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, international flags are on display in the atrium at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and the national anthems of countries represented among the staff will be played throughout the games.
“As one of the largest and most diverse employers in western Pennsylvania, we are proud that physicians and personnel from all over the world have made this community their home,” said William E. Caldwell, Conemaugh Health System’s market president.
“The diverse perspectives represented within our health system allow us to bring the best and brightest minds together to tackle complex problems in healthcare, innovate new solutions, train future medical professionals and deliver high-quality patient care.”
Staff members are encouraged to support the athletes representing their native countries and display flag stickers on their identification badges.
Crossroads Café at the hospital’s main campus will serve a variety of international menu items throughout the Olympics.
An international dance performance featuring the Kulani Kids West African dance and drum group and a Bollywood dancer will be presented at noon on Friday in the atrium.
Conemaugh staff come from 26 countries in Asia, 12 countries in Europe, nine countries in North America, eight countries in Africa and three countries in South America.
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
