DAVIDSVILLE – Conemaugh Township Area High School student Aaron Kaufman earned an honorable mention in the National Association for Music Education Student Composers contest.
Kaufman was awarded in the high school division for his submission of “Hazakura.”
For this contest, NAfME accepts original music from student composers for a featured performance at the 2022 NAfME All-National Honor Ensembles event.
Categories include voice and piano accompaniment or concert band.
Students at the elementary through college and graduate levels are eligible to submit their work.
For more information, visit nafme.org.
