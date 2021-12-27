LifePoint Health, one of Conemaugh Health System’s parent companies, on Thursday announced the acquisition of Kindred Healthcare and the related launch of ScionHealth.
Kindred is one of the nation’s leading specialty hospital companies with long-term acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, acute rehabilitation units and a behavioral health line.
As a result of the acquisition, LifePoint has expanded its network to 29 states. It includes more than 65 community hospitals, along with rehabilitation and behavioral health hospitals and additional sites.
Its new subsidiary, ScionHealth, officially launched with 79 hospital campuses in 25 states. They include 61 long-term acute care hospitals and 18 community hospitals and associated health systems.
Many of the long-term acute care hospitals operate as hospitals-in- hospitals, similar to Select Specialty Hospital in Johnstown – a long-term acute care hospital within Conemaugh Memorial’s Lee campus.
David Dill, LifePoint chairman and CEO, said the sale marks the beginning of a new chapter for the company.
“By adding Kindred Healthcare’s rehabilitation and behavioral health expertise and businesses to LifePoint, we are well-positioned to advance health care delivery in communities across the country by focusing on quality, innovation and value in markets where we can build and support diverse services and sites of care,” Dill said in a press release.
“We look forward to investing in health care delivery opportunities, developing our people, and working with new and existing partners to ensure that no patient has to choose between accessing excellent care and accessing care close to home.”
The new ScionHealth is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, and is led by former LifePoint executive Rob Jay.
Conemaugh Health System was acquired for $536 million in 2014 by Duke LifePoint Health, a joint venture of Duke University Health System and LifePoint Health.
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
