Conemaugh hospitals receive accreditation
All four Conemaugh Health System hospitals have received the Gold Tier Accreditation for treatment and detection of lung nodules.
The honor from the Eon Center of Excellence recognizes Conemaugh’s Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, Miners Medical Center in Hastings, Meyersdale Medical Center in Meyersdale and Nason Medical Center in Roaring Spring for their exceptional dedication to patient care and service.
“Reaching the Gold Tier status is a testament to our ongoing efforts to make communities healthier,” Director of Medical Imaging Cliff Dull said in a press release.
“Our goal is to ensure patients get the proper screenings and treatment to avoid future illnesses.”
Lung nodules or incidental pulmonary nodules are small masses found in the lungs that can lead to serious illness, including cancer.
One of the challenges with lung nodules is being sure patients return for evidence-based followup surveillance in time to catch potential lung cancer in its earliest stages.
Eon’s Gold Tier classification is reserved for hospitals that have consistently gone above and beyond to ensure the well-being of their patients.
This achievement means demonstrating exceptional patient return rates and adherence to the Fleischner Society guidelines.
