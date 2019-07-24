Conemaugh East Hills has been named as a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence by the American College of Radiology.
The status recognizes that Conemaugh’s program has earned accreditation in mammography, stereotactic breast biopsy and breast ultrasound.
It includes peer-review evaluations by board-certified physicians and medical physicists who examined image quality, personnel qualifications, facility equipment, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs.
“This is a milestone achievement for our imaging team,” Cliff Dull, director of imaging services, said in a press release.
“We are working to provide a one-stop women’s center for the patients in our area, and imaging is part of that equation.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.