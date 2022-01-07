Concentrix is hiring more than 40 technical support and customer service positions with work-at-home opportunities.
Concentrix will host a virtual career fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The company is at 1732 Lyter Drive in the Westwood section of Lower Yoder Township.
“Concentrix’s goal is to create long-lasting careers, and is now offering an increased, competitive starting wage of at least $14 an hour, plus incentives to build that long-term foundation and future opportunity for everyone who begins a career with the company,” the company said in a press release.
The company offers coaching and mentorship programs, paid training, full benefits, including medical, dental, vision and 401(k), paid time off and holiday pay in the first year.
The contact to get the Zoom link to participate in the virtual job fair is Robert.galasso @concentrix.com.
In 2020, FlexJobs ranked Concentrix among the Top 100 work-at-home employers. All available jobs can be found at careers.concentrix.com.
