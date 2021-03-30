Dear Dr. Roach: What is celiac artery compression syndrome? I’m told I have this, and it’s causing an aneurysm that needs to get repaired. I found out on a scan taken for another reason. I have had some pain after eating. – I.J.M.
Answer: The celiac artery is one of three large arteries that provide blood to the abdominal organs, especially the stomach, parts of the small intestine, liver and spleen.
The artery can be compressed from the outside by a structure called the median arcuate ligament. When this happens, other blood vessels take over the job the celiac artery can’t do because of the compression, but sometimes people can get abdominal pain after eating due to low blood flow. People with symptoms due to celiac compression benefit from opening the artery, usually using a stent to keep the artery open. The celiac artery may also become blocked by atherosclerosis, cholesterol and calcium deposits within the blood vessel.
The increased blood flow in the other blood vessels can occasionally cause abnormal dilatations, called aneurysms.
Unfortunately, these aneurysms can rupture, which is a catastrophic event.
The risk of fixing the aneurysm is much smaller than the risk of rupture, so it’s recommended to first fix the celiac compression, and then treat the aneurysm, usually by a coil embolization.
The coil causes a blood clot around and within the aneurysm that protects the weakened part of the blood vessel wall and reduces risk of rupture.
Vascular surgeons perform this surgery, usually endovascularly (through the blood vessels), without the need to open a person’s abdomen.
