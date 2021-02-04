Hypertension, commonly known as high blood pressure, has been called a global public health challenge by the World Health Organization.
“Untreated or uncontrolled, hypertension is the single largest contributor to cardiovascular disease, causing stroke, heart failure and coronary artery disease, and also is a major contributor to kidney disease,” Drs. Naomi D.L. Fisher and Gregory Curfman wrote in JAMA the Journal of the American Medical Association.
More than 1 billion people, worldwide, are living with high blood pressure, including about one in three Americans, the WHO reports on its website. About 8 million people die from diseases caused or aggravated by hypertension, making it one of the world’s major causes of premature death.
The encouraging news is, most people can control their blood pressure or take steps to prevent hypertension, local doctors say.
“Even though high blood pressure is a bad player, if you treat it early on, you can essentially avoid many of the complications that are associated with it,” cardiologist Dr. Samir Hadeed said.
Hadeed is medical director for the catheterization program at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber and operates Johnstown Heart & Vascular Center, 374 Theatre Drive.
About two in five people who have hypertension have no symptoms at all, UPMC Somerset cardiologist Dr. Ehab Morcos said.
“That's why we call hypertension the silent killer,” Morcos said, recalling a first-time patient whose blood pressure was elevated into the emergency range.
“He said, ‘I don't feel anything,’ but he was in great danger.”
Elevated blood pressure puts additional strain on the heart because it’s pumping against the pressure. Blood vessels are also affected because of the additional strain, Hadeed said.
“The cardiac involvement of hypertension is fairly complex,” he said. “It ranges from helping build blockages in the arteries of the heart to causing significant thickening of the muscle itself because the heart is pumping so hard against the higher-than-normal pressure. That ultimately leads to weakness, congestive heart failure and cardiomyopathy – if it goes on for years."
'Within our control'
Congestive heart failure occurs when the heart muscle fails to adequately pump the blood. Cardiomyopathy is damage to the heart muscle, which can lead to heart failure.
Blood vessel blockages linked to hypertension can cause strokes or heart attacks.
Family history is one of the main risk factors for hypertension. Men are slightly more at risk for high blood pressure than women, but other factors may contribute to the difference, Morcos said.
“African-Americans tend to have more high blood pressure, and if they have high blood pressure, it's more elevated,” Morcos said.
Other risk factors can be reduced through a healthy diet and lifestyle, Hadeed said.
“Family history is something that we cannot change," he said, "but there are many other conditions associated with high blood pressure that are within our control."
Obesity, inactivity, poor diet, smoking and excessive alcohol use are major controllable factors. After making sure the hypertension is not caused by some hormonal condition, arterial blockage, kidney disease or other medical condition, lifestyle changes provide the starting point for patients.
“Managing hypertension is a multifaceted process,” Hadeed said. “We need to start by what we refer to as lifestyle modifications, meaning losing the weight, watching the diet and cutting back on salt.”
'Serious warning sign'
The American Heart Association defines hypertension as a systolic pressure – the top number, of 140 or higher, or a diastolic pressure – the bottom number, of 90 or higher.
But every patient is unique, said Dr. Lakshmi Madduru, a family practice and geriatrics specialist with WindberCare Physicians at 1511 Scalp Ave.
“High blood pressure is a serious warning sign to make some lifestyle changes,” she said, noting that successfully treating hypertension has been shown to reduce the risk of heart failure by 50%, heart attacks by 25% and strokes by 40%.
“It is a significant impact if we are able to get our hands around this,” she said. “It has a profound impact on the community and at an individual level.”
Research has shown the value of small changes for bringing down blood pressure.
The dietary approaches to stop hypertension, or DASH diet, has been shown to lower the systolic pressure by eight to 10 points. The diet encourages grains, vegetables and fruit while reducing red meat and sugars.
Losing 20 pounds can take up to 20 points off the top number and 40 minutes of exercise, three times a week, has been shown to drop the number by 4%, Madduru said.
Cutting down on salt can take off another two to eight points.
“Identify your goal and make sure you keep your doctors’ visits,” she said. “Monitor your blood pressure and don’t give up.”
If the lifestyle changes aren’t enough, there is an array of medications to control blood pressure.
“The good thing about blood pressure is we, over the years, have found many medications and different regimens,” she said. “Every person is individualized as to what works for them.”
