Summer throughout the region will feature a host of longtime local favorite events as well as some new and revived offerings.
In Johnstown, the AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival will return to Peoples Natural Gas Park for its usual summer run after being held in October last year. This year’s festival will run from July 29-30, and is headlined by Spin Doctors and Railroad Earth.
The festival is coordinated and hosted by the Johnstown Area Heritage Association. Communications director Shelley Johansson said it was “a bit of a scramble” to organize the 2022 festival with last year’s held in such close proximity, but organizers have assembled a “fantastic” lineup.
Johansson said she thinks people are drawn to the “really special setting” that the park provides, along with the chance to learn about Johnstown’s history.
“Anytime we can get people who aren’t familiar with Johnstown in town, it’s great,” Johansson said. “Anytime we can show locals a good time, it’s great. It gives downtown businesses a boost, too, because people go out.”
In Mineral County, West Virginia, a past summertime staple will be held for the first time in years.
The Strawberry Festival’s departure from the county events scene predated COVID-19, said county tourism director Ashley Rotruck. When she first took her job, Rotruck said, questions about the event’s return were common.
“I felt like this was a great time to bring back the Strawberry Festival,” Rotruck said.
“When I was doing my press release and creating the Facebook event, I was just absolutely blown away at the amount of interest and the support and the great things that are being said by the people who live here in the county. I’m also noticing that it is already starting to reach people from outside the county. The event is a few weeks away but I think it’s already made a big impact.”
This year’s festival will run for one day rather than two, as it did in the past – as Rotruck and those working with her see how the event goes after being on hiatus, she said.
While the festival will be held on the courthouse square in Keyser, West Virginia, other events will be held on the same day, Rotruck said, including a 5K run hosted by Burlington United Methodist Family Services and the New Creek Volunteer Fire Department’s Little Miss Strawberry Shortcake pageant. The Mineral County Farmer’s Market will also kickoff its season that day, Rotruck said.
Local businesses have lined up in support as well, Rotruck said. Because they have “camaraderie and the support of the businesses as well as the vendors that are going to be set up that day, I think it’s going to be a really great day and we’re going to have a lot of people out,” Rotruck said.
Another regional favorite, DelFest, is back at the Allegany County fairgrounds for Memorial Day weekend.
“Memorial Day weekend is generally the unofficial official kickoff to the summer season when it comes to destination travel, but for Mountain Maryland, it is truly DelFest that launches our summer season momentum,” Allegany County tourism director Ashli Workman said by email.
“Leisure travel is definitely a priority for most Americans this summer, and we are encouraged by general travel trends, as well as our thriving outdoor recreation economy with our trails an public lands, to once again welcome visitors to the mountains.”
Camping on the rise
Avid campers who don’t make plans far in advance may have a tough time booking sites this summer.
During the pandemic, staff from some state parks in the region said, camping experienced an uptick in popularity that hasn’t yet waned.
“Since COVID started, camping has just blown up,” Frank Stark, Rocky Gap State Park campground director, said. “A couple years ago, they’d say (to book a camping site) a couple months or a month in advance. Now, you can reserve up to a year in advance and a lot of folks do, just because it’s becoming necessary.”
Aaron Mills, the assistant park manager at Deep Creek Lake State Park, said camping sites at the park’s electric-outfitted loop tend to fill quickly and early, but patrons can usually find a spot in one of the non-electric loops if booking a few weeks ahead.
“I’ve seen a good increase as folks explore the outdoors with COVID and everything,” Mills said.
Ken Bisbee, the park operations manager at Ohiopyle State Park, said via email that the site’s peak camping months are June through August, and then another spike occurs when the foliage changes colors in October. The park’s six cottages and four yurts are generally full through the peak season, Bisbee said.
Camping sites in Pennsylvania state parks can be reserved up to 11 months in advance, Bisbee said, “and many people who have favorite sites take advantage of that.”
Similarly, Stark said campers who favor particular sites at Rocky Gap “will book as they’re driving out of the park.”
Mills said Deep Creek camping tends to start to reach its peak around Memorial Day and it carries through to Labor Day weekend. Stark said the same of Rocky Gap, with the Fourth of July tending to be the summer peak at the Flintstone park.
Mills said they see the most patrons starting in late June and ending in August.
Bisbee said Ohiopyle’s camping season at the Kentuck campground starts in April and ends in early December.
Reservations can be made for camping at Ohiopyle State Park online at visitpaparks.com, or by calling 1-888-PAPARKS. Visit parkreservations.maryland.gov to book a site at Rocky Gap or Deep Creek Lake.
Allegany County, Md.
• DelFest returns after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus to the Allegany County Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday. Visit delfest.com to learn more.
• The Allegany Arts Council and Schoolhouse Quilters Guild Inc. will host the 2022 Schoolhouse Quilt Show & Competition at the county fairgrounds from June 3-5. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 3 and 4 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 5. The national event features quilting exhibitions, workshops, programs, vendors and more. Email dlitman@alleganyarts.org or call 301-777-2787, or visit www.alleganyartscouncil.org/quiltshow/.
• The merchants of North Centre Street in downtown Cumberland will host their first-ever Street Festival from noon to 9 p.m. June 11. The event is free and features live music, sidewalk sales, outdoor dining and more. Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
• Rocky Gap State Park will host its first Art in the Park and Outdoor Festival at the park’s amphitheater from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 11 and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 12. The event will include local art and food vendors, live music and outdoor vendors. Email samantha.dixon@maryland.gov, call 301-722-1480, or visit the Art in the Park Facebook event page to learn more.
• The Western Maryland Jaycees will sponsor the 10th annual Thomas Automotive Wing-off and Music Festival on June 18 at the Allegany County Fairgrounds. Performances will feature Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye. For more information, visit tristatewingoff.com.
• The Warbird Showcase at the Greater Cumberland Regional Airport will be held June 18-19. The event will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the public can take rides in a TBM Avenger torpedo bomber, the B-25 Panchito, Stinson L-5 Sentinel and a Boeing PT-17 Stearman biplane. For more information, email CapitalWingRides@gmail.com or call 540-450-5992.
• The second annual Juneteenth Festival will be held on the Canal Place Festival Grounds, June 18-19. Email NAACPAllegany.7007@gmail.com for more information.
• Frostburg Elks Lodge 470 will host the 45th annual Derby Day on Main Street in Frostburg from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 4. For more information, email sharonkyle75@ gmail.com or call 240-362-8029.
• The Allegany County Fair will be held July 15-23 at the county fairgrounds, 11490 Moss Avenue, Cumberland. Visit alleganycofair.org to learn more.
• The Western Maryland Craft Beverage Festival will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 4 at Hoffman ballpark in Frostburg. For more information, call 301-697-1882.
Cambria County, Pa.
• The 1st Summit Bank PolkaFest 2022 will be held June 3-5, at Peoples Natural Gas Park. Admission is $5 on June 3 and 4 and free on June 5, and children accompanied by an adult receive free admission. Go to visitjohnstownpa.com/polkafest for more information.
• Community Foundation for the Alleghenies and the Johnstown NAACP will host a Juneteenth celebration from 10 a,n,. to 5 p.m. June 12 at Central Park in Johnstown. Call 814-341-5111 or visit cfalleghenies.org/event/juneteenth.
• The Thunder in the Valley motorcycle rally will be held June 23-26 in Johnstown. The annual rally features a host of vendors, entertainment and activities throughout the city and surrounding area. Go to visitjohnstownpa.com/thunder-valley to learn more or call Visit Johnstown toll-free at 1-800-237-8590.
• The All America Amateur Baseball Association national tournament returns to Johnstown and surrounding communities from Aug. 1-6. The Johnstown entry will nightly games at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point. Visit https://aaabajohnstown.org/ for more information.
• The Cambria City Ethnic Festival will be held Sept. 2-4 in Johnstown. The festival spans venues across the Cambria City neighborhood of Johnstown and celebrates Eastern European heritage. Visit cambriacityethnicfestival.webs.com, facebook.com/cambriacity.ethnicfestival or email cambriacityethnicfestival@gmail.com.
• The American Legion County Fair will be held at the fairgrounds in Ebensburg, 883 North Julian St., from Sept. 5-11. Call 814-472-7491 to learn more or visit cambriacofair.com.
Somerset County, Pa.
• Frosty Mugs of Thunder Brewfest will be held June 27 at the Somerset Historical Center, 10649 Somerset Pike. Proceeds benefit the Historical & Genealogical Society of Somerset County. Visit ticketbud.com to purchase tickets or call 814-445-6077 to learn more.
• Somerset Inc. will host Chalk the Block July 23-24 in uptown Somerset. Now in its sixth year, the festival features art drawn by professional, emerging and young artists alike, as well as live music, food and drinks, a 5K run and more. Visit somersetinc.org/chalktheblock to learn more.
• The 20th Annual Stoystown Lions Antique Tractor Festival will be held from Aug. 4-7 at 359 North Club Road, Stoystown. The event offers a tractor parade and sawmill demo, along with tractor rides and pulls and food and entertainment. Call 814-341-9593 or visit stoystownlions.org.
• The Somerset Antique & Vintage Fair will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 13 in uptown Somerset. The day boasts almost 100 antique vendors as well as collectibles, a classic car show and more. Admission is free. Call 814-445-6431 or visit somersetpa.net.
• The Laurel Hill Bluegrass Festival will be held Aug. 20-21 at Laurel Hill State Park in Somerset. The event is free and offers food, live music, reenactors and more. Call 814-445-7725 or visit laurelhillbluegrass.com.
• The 122nd annual Somerset County Fair will be held Aug. 18-27 at the fairgrounds, 7842 Mount Davis Road, Meyersdale. Visit somersetcountyfairpa.com or call 814-634-5619.
Garrett County, Md.
• The Garrett County Chamber of Commerce will host the 97th Anniversary of Deep Creek Lake June 2-5, with discounts and specials from participating area businesses. Visit business.visitdeepcreek.com to learn more.
• The Garrett County Celtic Festival will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. June 4 at Friendsville Community Park, along Old River Road. The festival features Celtic music, Irish and Scottish dancers, historical speakers, crafts, food and drink and kids’ activities. Visit gccelticfestival.com for more information.
• Oakland’s Kick-Off to Summer will be held June 18 in downtown Oakland. The event includes a cornhole tournament, beer walk, food vendors, live music, sidewalk sales, artist exhibits, kid’s activities, car show and more. Visit oaklandmd.com for more information.
• Alpaca Acres Farm and Fiber will host Red, White and Blue Day at the farm on July 2. Aside from a day with the alpacas, the event will feature games and more. Reservations must be made ahead of time. Call 570-851-8913 to make a reservation or learn more.
• The Town of Oakland will host its July 3rd Fireworks Display at Broadford Park, 123 Recreation Lane, with a July 5 rain date scheduled. The event begins at 7:30 pm at Pavilion 1 with music from the Garrett Community Concert Band Choral Society. The fireworks will begin at the conclusion of the music program at approximately 9:30 p.m.
• The Garrett County Chamber of Commerce will host the July 4th Fire on the Mountain Fireworks Display on the holiday. Fireworks are launched from atop Wisp Resort’s tubing hill, and the display can be seen from the scenic overlook on U.S. Route 219, McHenry Cove on Deep Creek Lake and from different businesses in McHenry. Go to business.visitdeepcreek.com to learn more.
• The Little Yough Summer Music Festival will run in downtown Oakland. The family-friendly, free concerts are held at the Mountain Fresh Pavilion in the Oakland Town Parking Lot every Friday evening from July 8 to Sept. 2, with the exception of Aug. 5. Visit oaklandmd.com to learn more.
• Deep Creek Lake State Park will host its annual Art in the Park event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 9 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 10 at the park, 898 State Park Road, Swanton. The two-day festival features the creations of more than 50 artists, live animals, kids’ activities and food along the lake’s shore. Visit discoverycenterdcl.com for more information.
• The annual Victorian Chautauqua will be held from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 9 and from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. July 10 at 301 G Street, Mountain Lake Park. The free event celebrates the founding of Mountain Lake Park and offers historical lectures and performances, trolley tours, food and more. Visit victorianchautauqua.com to learn more.
• The 65th annual Garrett County Agriculture Fair will be held July 30 through Aug. 6 at the county fairgrounds, 270 Mosser Road, McHenry. Visit garrettcountyfair.org for more information.
• The first Mountain Maryland Dragon Boat festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 27 at Broadford Park. Visit business.visitdeepcreek.com for more information.
Mineral County, W.Va.
• The Mineral County Fair will be held June 21-25 at the county fairgrounds on Route 28 in Fort Ashby. Visit the Mineral County Fair Facebook page or mineralcountyfair.org for more information.
• Ashby’s Fort Museum will host reenactors at the fort from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 9. There will be two areas of focus – music in the colonies during the 1700s, and the role of military officers during the French and Indian War. The program is free. Visit fortashby.org to learn more.
