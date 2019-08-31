Memorial Medical Center

Chonko: Tyler Chonko and Mersaydees Mootsey, Friedens, daughter, Aug. 26.

Erb: Patrick Erb and Brianne Ferpas, Johnstown, son, Aug. 28.

Hughes: David Hughes and Sage Brehm, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 27.

Jarvis: Nathan and Ashley Jarvis, Hooversville, daughter, Aug. 28.

Kemp: Eric Kemp and Amber Keefer, Windber, daughter, Aug. 28.

Minerd: Kelsie Minerd, Seward, daughter, Aug. 27.

Montag: Craig and Jenna Montag, Johnstown, son, Aug. 28.

Musselman: Randy and Gindi Musselman, East Freedom, daughter, Aug. 26.

Rhoades: Dan and Samantha Rhoades, Joihnstown, son, Aug. 26.

Seeley: Cameron Seeley and Kyleigh Glassmyer, Windber, daughter, Aug. 28.

 

 

Tags