Memorial Medical Center
Chonko: Tyler Chonko and Mersaydees Mootsey, Friedens, daughter, Aug. 26.
Erb: Patrick Erb and Brianne Ferpas, Johnstown, son, Aug. 28.
Hughes: David Hughes and Sage Brehm, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 27.
Jarvis: Nathan and Ashley Jarvis, Hooversville, daughter, Aug. 28.
Kemp: Eric Kemp and Amber Keefer, Windber, daughter, Aug. 28.
Minerd: Kelsie Minerd, Seward, daughter, Aug. 27.
Montag: Craig and Jenna Montag, Johnstown, son, Aug. 28.
Musselman: Randy and Gindi Musselman, East Freedom, daughter, Aug. 26.
Rhoades: Dan and Samantha Rhoades, Joihnstown, son, Aug. 26.
Seeley: Cameron Seeley and Kyleigh Glassmyer, Windber, daughter, Aug. 28.
