Memorial Medical Center
Diehl: Zane and Christiane Diehl, Duncansville, daughter, Sept. 3.
Kuzio: Robert Kuzio and Alyssa Shank, Revloc, daughter, Sept. 3.
Lavan: Bradley and Samantha Lavan, Somerset, son, Sept. 3.
Sines: Andy and Christina Sines, Meyersdale, son, Sept. 4.
Sloan: Justyn Sloan and Katherine Kubic, Johnstown, daughter, Sept. 3.
Wilt: Corey and Kayla Wilt, Everett, son, Sept. 3.
Elsewhere
Carnes: Joshua and Jennifer Carnes, of Lancaster, son, Aug. 29, Women’s and Babies Hospital, Lancaster. Mr. Carnes is the son of Joe Carnes, of Ebensburg, and the late Patty Carnes. Mrs. Carnes is the daughter of Bill and Judy Link, of Ebensburg.
Mancini: Mark and Juliana (Bursic) Mancini, Elliott City, Maryland, daughter, Aug. 31, Howard County General Hospital, Columbia, Maryland. Mr. Mancini is the son of Paul and Mary Beth Mancini, of Hooversville. Mrs. Mancini is the daughter of Frank and Karen Bursic, of Monroeville.
