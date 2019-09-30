BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Boyd: Samuel and Shannon Boyd, Davidsville, son, Sept. 25.
Dale: Brandon Phillippi and Kelly Dale, Rockwood, son, Sept. 24.
Hugill: William Hugill and Victoria Thwing, Johnstown, daughter, Sept. 24.
Kowalczyk: Dan and Tracy Kowalczyk, Portage, son, Sept. 24.
Rivers: Quentin Rivers and Aliyyah Miller, Johnstown, daughter, Sept. 24.
Wakefield: Brett Wakefield and Shelby Cullison, Somerset, son, Sept. 24.
Warner: Seth Warner and Ashley Hajjar, Patton, daughter, Sept. 25.
