Memorial Medical Center

Boyd: Samuel and Shannon Boyd, Davidsville, son, Sept. 25.

Dale: Brandon Phillippi and Kelly Dale, Rockwood, son, Sept. 24.

Hugill: William Hugill and Victoria Thwing, Johnstown, daughter, Sept. 24.

Kowalczyk: Dan and Tracy Kowalczyk, Portage, son, Sept. 24.

Rivers: Quentin Rivers and Aliyyah Miller, Johnstown, daughter, Sept. 24.

Wakefield: Brett Wakefield and Shelby Cullison, Somerset, son, Sept. 24.

Warner: Seth Warner and Ashley Hajjar, Patton, daughter, Sept. 25.

