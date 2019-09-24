BIRTHS

Memorial Medical Center

Bolvin: Scott Bolvin and Leah Corson, Wilmore, daughter, Sept. 20.

Bowker: Shane and Nicole Bowker, Somerset, daughter, Sept. 20.

Hollowniczky: Shelby Hollowniczky, Beaverdale, son, Sept. 19.

Salisbury: Arron Salisbury and Melissa Kunkle, Hollidaysburg, son, Sept. 19.

Sampson: Preston Sampson and Marissa Layton, Johnstown, son, Sept. 16.

Smith: Lawrence Smith Jr. and Rachel Barr, Johnstown, daughter, Sept. 19.

Stickel: Caleb and Rebecca Stickel, Bedford, son, Sept. 20.

Vasbinder-Kaltenbach: Matthew Vasbinder and Amber Kaltenbach, Blairsville, daughter, Sept. 19.

Elsewhere

Day: Landon and Breanna Day, Nicktown, son, Sept. 18, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.  

Tags

Recommended for you