BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Bolvin: Scott Bolvin and Leah Corson, Wilmore, daughter, Sept. 20.
Bowker: Shane and Nicole Bowker, Somerset, daughter, Sept. 20.
Hollowniczky: Shelby Hollowniczky, Beaverdale, son, Sept. 19.
Salisbury: Arron Salisbury and Melissa Kunkle, Hollidaysburg, son, Sept. 19.
Sampson: Preston Sampson and Marissa Layton, Johnstown, son, Sept. 16.
Smith: Lawrence Smith Jr. and Rachel Barr, Johnstown, daughter, Sept. 19.
Stickel: Caleb and Rebecca Stickel, Bedford, son, Sept. 20.
Vasbinder-Kaltenbach: Matthew Vasbinder and Amber Kaltenbach, Blairsville, daughter, Sept. 19.
Elsewhere
Day: Landon and Breanna Day, Nicktown, son, Sept. 18, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
