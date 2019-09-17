BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Bailey: Adam Bailey and Shasta Yatsky, South Fork, son, Sept. 14.
Bertres: Joseph Bertres and Janelle Stiffler, Hollidaysburg, daughter, Sept. 14.
DiLoreto: Frank and Emily DiLoreto, Johnstown, son, Sept. 13.
Irvin: William and Savannah Irvin, Nanty Glo, daughter, Sept. 13.
Mascuch: James Mascuch and Deanna Costin, Johnstown, daughter, Sept. 12.
Miller: Dennis and Elizabeth Miller, Johnstown, daughter, Sept. 14.
Smith: Million Smith and Shallyne King, Johnstown, daughter, Sept. 13.
Snyder: Issac Snyder and Courtney Saler, Windber, son, Sept. 13.
Tunstall: Nathan and Catherine Tunstall, Johnstown, daughter, Sept. 13.
Weakland: Bryan Weakland and Shirley Swope, Patton, daughter, Sept. 13.
Yingling: Cody and Brittany Yingling, East Freedom, daughter, Sept. 12.
Elsewhere
Pulford: Matthew and Jill (Gnagey) Pulford, of Silver Spring, Maryland, son, Sept. 13, at Shady Grove Hospital, Rockville, Maryland.
Mr. Pulford is the son of Jeffery and Cathy Pulford, of Bethesda, Maryland. Mrs. Pulford is the daughter of Michael and Wendy Gnagey, of Upper Yoder Township.
