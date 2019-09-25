KLIMEK[mdash] Thomas E., 71, Northern Cambria (Barnesboro), passed away September 24, 2019, after a battle with cancer. Born July 28, 1948, in Barnesboro, the son of Frank and Catherine (Myslivy) Klimek. Preceded in death by parents; sister, Louise Kayden; and brothers, Stanley and Richard. …
TAYLOR[mdash] Gary E., 78, Central City, died September 23, 2019 at home. Born August 6, 1941, the son of John S. and Bette (Brinker) Taylor. Preceded in death by parents and brother, John. Survived by wife, the former Ruth "Sam" Strenski; sisters, Barbara Caughey, Greensburg; Cathy LeBar, F…
YETSKO[mdash] Barbara E. (Barrett), 87, passed away at home surrounded by her family on September 23, 2019. Born 20 December 1931, daughter of Albert and Miriam Shively Barrett. Predeceased by her husband loving Robert F. Yetsko, her parents and sister Mary Elizabeth Peterson. Mother of 3 ch…
BERKEY[mdash] Alice Joann (Zahoran), 85, of West Hartford, CT. formerly of Johnstown passed away September 23, 2019. Born June 2, 1934 daughter of the late Michael and Anna (Kovalik) Zahoran. Survived by her children Jacquelyn Berkey, Toledo, Ohio, David Berkey, Chicago, Jennifer and husband…
