Births Sept. 14, 2019 1 hr ago Memorial Medical Center Bartlebaugh: Charles Bartlebaugh and Angelique Churilla, Johnstown, son, Sept. 9. Edmiston: Theresa and Sarah Edmiston, Ebensburg, daughter, Sept. 10.Zeigler: Robert and Mindy Zeigler, Davidsville, daughter, Sept. 11. Tags Sarah Edmiston Charles Bartlebaugh Medical Center Theresa Angelique Churilla Daughter Robert Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries GOOD, Yvonne undefined, 1937 - undefined, 2019 HANWELL, Mary Mar 28, 1929 - Sep 13, 2019 LYBERGER, Dolores Aug 27, 1929 - Sep 11, 2019 WEINZIERL, SR., Thomas Oct 30, 1940 - Sep 11, 2019 STOY, Martha Feb 13, 1936 - Sep 11, 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesThe stories and faces of the passengers and crew of United Flight 93Johnstown man charged in alleged sexual assault of girl,10Police charge Somerset County radio station owner in rape solicitation plotBishop McCort junior returns to school after emergency lung bypass surgerySenate confirms Johnstown candidate Haines as U.S. District Court judgeJohnstown police investigating gunfire incidents; believed to be relatedPolice: Mineral Point man threatened to shoot adults, childrenCrash victim dies in Johnstown hospitalCambria County grants facilitator Dubnansky named Johnstown economic development director3 Rangers ranked among country's top 100 junior high wrestlers Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.