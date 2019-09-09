BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Becker: Mark and Kristie Becker, Johnstown, daughter, Sept. 6.
Cashaw: Catier Cashaw and Unique Hamilton, Johnstown, daughter, Sept. 6.
Emigh: Travis and Kaitlyn Emigh, Johnstown, son, Sept. 6.
Hewitt: Earl and Alison Hewitt, Indiana, son, Sept. 6.
Hunt: Nathan Hunt and Amanda Knipple, Ebensburg, daughter, Sept. 5.
Kennell: Dustin Kennell and Courtney Voytek, Johnstown, daughter, Sept. 5.
Knepper: Shawn and Michele Knepper, South Fork, daughter, Sept. 5.
Mack: Cheyenne and Heather Mack, Johnstown, son, Sept. 5.
Shell: P.J. Shell and Amanda Adamo Shell, Northern Cambria, son, Sept. 5.
Stombaugh: Matthew and Rebekah Stombaugh, Portage, daughter, Sept. 4.
