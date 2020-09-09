BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Deremer: Randy Deremer and Amy Moore, Osterburg, daughter, Sept. 4.
Dibert: Derek and Katelyn Dibert, Bedford, son, Sept. 2.
Diehl: Lukas and Jenna Diehl, Claysburg, daughter, Sept. 4.
Gutmann: Ben and Andrea Gutmann, Alum Bank, son, Sept. 4.
Hess: Robert Hess and Teresa Drenning, Hopewell, twin sons, Sept. 4.
Lantz: Zachary and Samantha Lantz, Somerset, son, Sept. 3.
Nazelrod: Calvin and Heather Nazelrod, Johnstown, son, Sept. 3.
Prince: Matthew Prince and Ashley Dively, Portage, daughter, Sept. 3.
Scott: Brady Scott and Rebecca Wright, Confluence, daughter, Sept. 4.
Wilcox: Lynette Wilcox, Johnstown, son, Sept. 4.
