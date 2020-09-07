BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Brothers: Nathan and Shanna Brothers, Carrolltown, son, Sept. 1.
Clocker: Albert Clocker and Karleigh Curfman, Johnstown, daughter, Sept. 2.
Dibert: Derek and Katelyn Dibert, Bedford, son, Sept. 2.
Fox: Robert and Erin Fox, Johnstown, son, Sept. 3.
Lantz-Ostinowsky: Steven Lantz and Kelly Ostinowsky, Ebensburg, daughter, Sept. 2.
Stem: Richard Stem and Ashley Pittman, Emeigh, daughter, Sept. 3.
Renney: Hunter Renney and Skylar Haskins, Johnstown, son, Sept. 2.
