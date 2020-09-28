BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Albright: Joshua Albright and Emily Hendricks, Claysburg, daughter, Sept. 24.
Elbin-Cook: Trinity Elbin and Jermaine Cook, Johnstown, son, Sept. 24.
Feathers: John and Mandi Feathers, Johnstown, daughter, Sept. 24.
Horner: Derek and Brianna Horner, Johnstown, son, Sept. 23.
Paczek: Vincent and Sarah Paczek, Windber, son, Sept. 23.
Tate: Tyler and Mary Tate, Johnstown, daughter, Sept. 23.
Ulrich: Kiara Ulrich, Ebensburg, son, Sept. 23.
Weiland: Garrett and Hillary Weiland, Carrolltown, daughter, Sept. 24.
