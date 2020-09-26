BIRTHS

Memorial Medical Center

Beck: Michael and Senika Beck, Portage, son, Sept. 23.

Corrie: Salem Corrie and Josephine Gilpatrick, Johnstown, son, Sept. 22.

Pastuch: Jonathan Pastuch and Megan Nymick, Boswell, son, Sept. 21.

Rhoads: Anthony Rhoads and Ashley Barmoy, Johnstown, daughter, Sept. 22.

Sloan: Robert and Brittany Sloan, St. Michael, daughter, Sept. 22.

Solada: Mathew Solada and Eden Frederick, Strongstown, son, Sept. 22.

Stile: Alex Stile and Jenna Dunsmure, Homer City, son, Sept. 23.

