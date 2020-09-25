Births Sept. 25, 2020 Sep 25, 2020 1 hr ago BIRTHSMemorial Medical Center Oakes: David Oakes and April Dimsdale, Rockwood, son, Sept. 21.Pribulsky: Brett and Ashley Pribulsky, Johnstown, daughter, Sept. 21. Tags David Oakes Ashley Pribulsky Medical Center Brett April Dimsdale Birth Memorial Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries PELO, Margaret Jun 18, 1928 - Sep 23, 2020 (RONAN) LAYO, Kathleen Mar 11, 1950 - Sep 22, 2020 IRWIN, Donald Feb 9, 1928 - Sep 23, 2020 HIXSON, Katherine Apr 14, 1925 - Sep 23, 2020 GALICZYNSKI, Carl Nov 12, 1935 - Sep 23, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDeath of Cresson teenager remains under investigation'He was a superstar': Willis scores 5 TDs as Windber wins at Hanover AreaDonald Trump Jr. plans visit to Roxbury Park Bandshell on WednesdayGalleria scheduled for sheriff’s saleListie man to stand trial in meth caseSeats, parking 'limited' for Trump Jr. campaign visit to Johnstown's Roxbury BandshellFerndale board names superintendentExperts answer your COVID-19 questions: 'I have no spleen, due to car accident when I was 16. I also have thyroid problems. ...'Garbage collection employee dies in Portage Borough incidentJohnstown man in jail for alleged aggravated assault Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
