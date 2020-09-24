BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Allison: Robert and Nicole Allison, Johnstown, son, Sept. 18.
Custer: Allen Guyan and Alyssa Custer, Conemaugh, son, Sept. 18.
Feight: Amanda Feight, Manns Choice, son, Sept. 17.
Graves: Sky Graves, Johnstown, daughter, Sept. 16.
Kassick: Chuck and Teddi Kassick, Sidman, daughter, Sept. 17.
LaPorte: Caitlyn LaPorte, Johnstown, daughter, Sept. 19.
Lauer: Aarron Lauer and Dawn Warzel, Nanty Glo, daughter, Sept. 20.
Lyon: Robert Lyon Jr. and Rickie Kromer, daughter, Sept. 17.
Penrod: Randy and Katrina Penrod, Johnstown, daughter, Sept. 18.
Presto: Bo and Shannan Presto, Windber, son, Sept. 19.
Sirbaugh: Zachary Sirbaugh and Jordan O’Ship, Windber, son, Sept. 20.
Smith: Daniel and Stephanie Smith, Nicktown, son, Sept. 21.
Walsh: Scott and Sheila Walsh, Johnstown, son, Sept. 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.