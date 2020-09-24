BIRTHS

Memorial Medical Center

Allison: Robert and Nicole Allison, Johnstown, son, Sept. 18.

Custer: Allen Guyan and Alyssa Custer, Conemaugh, son, Sept. 18.

Feight: Amanda Feight, Manns Choice, son, Sept. 17.

Graves: Sky Graves, Johnstown, daughter, Sept. 16.

Kassick: Chuck and Teddi Kassick, Sidman, daughter, Sept. 17.

LaPorte: Caitlyn LaPorte, Johnstown, daughter, Sept. 19.

Lauer: Aarron Lauer and Dawn Warzel, Nanty Glo, daughter, Sept. 20.

Lyon: Robert Lyon Jr. and Rickie Kromer, daughter, Sept. 17.

Penrod: Randy and Katrina Penrod, Johnstown, daughter, Sept. 18.

Presto: Bo and Shannan Presto, Windber, son, Sept. 19.

Sirbaugh: Zachary Sirbaugh and Jordan O’Ship, Windber, son, Sept. 20.

Smith: Daniel and Stephanie Smith, Nicktown, son, Sept. 21.

Walsh: Scott and Sheila Walsh, Johnstown, son, Sept. 18.

