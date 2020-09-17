BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Beitzel: Warren Beitzel and Larissa Gaudette, St. Michael, son, Sept. 14.
Bugosh: Troy and Lydia Bugosh, Johnstown, son, Sept. 14.
Dickert: Joshua and Kayla Dickert, Mineral Point, daughter, Sept. 15.
Feather: Robert and Stephanie Feather, Imler, son, Sept. 12.
Gordon: Seth and Brenna Gordon, Johnstown, son, Sept. 11.
Irons: Joshua and Stacy Irons, Johnstown, daughter, Sept. 11.
James: Shawn and Chrystal James, Johnstown, son, Sept. 11.
Mort: James Mort and Mariah Beeman, Somerset, daughter, Sept. 12.
Neff: Justin Neff and Ashley Beaner, St. Michael, daughter, Sept. 14.
Stoll: Brandon and Cassidy Stoll, Coalport, son, Sept. 12.
