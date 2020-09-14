BIRTHS

Memorial Medical Center

Drobnak: Jamie Forish and Angela Drobnak, Cherry Tree, daughter, Sept. 9.

Goch: Alexander Goch and Kayla Eppley, Johnstown, son, Sept. 8.

Hutsky: Justin and Heather Hutsky, Salix, son, Sept. 10.

Keiser: Devin and Bryanna Keiser, Parkhill, son, Sept. 10.

Offman: Nathan Offman and Daisy Koban, Portage, daughter, Sept. 10.

Pompa: Joseph Pompa and Bree Monborne, Patton, daughter, Sept. 10.

Sanderson: Corey and Shaina Sanderson, Nanty Glo, son, Sept. 8.

