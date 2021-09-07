Memorial Medical Center
Branick: John Branick and Paige Minor, Portage, son, Sept. 1.
Gallina: Giuseppe and Kaylin Gallina, Windber, daughter, Aug. 31.
Woleslagle: Mark and Amanda Woleslagle, Sidman, daughter,
Aug. 31.
Woodring: Bruce and Annarose Woodring, East Freedom, daughter, Aug. 31.
Woodruff: Ryan and Amanda Woodruff, Johnstown, son, Sept. 1.
Wyatt Peters: Sharik Peters and Dorothy Wyatt Peters, Johnstown, son, Sept. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.