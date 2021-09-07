Memorial Medical Center

Branick: John Branick and Paige Minor, Portage, son, Sept. 1.

Gallina: Giuseppe and Kaylin Gallina, Windber, daughter, Aug. 31.

Woleslagle: Mark and Amanda Woleslagle, Sidman, daughter,

Aug. 31.

Woodring: Bruce and Annarose Woodring, East Freedom, daughter, Aug. 31.

Woodruff: Ryan and Amanda Woodruff, Johnstown, son, Sept. 1.

Wyatt Peters: Sharik Peters and Dorothy Wyatt Peters, Johnstown, son, Sept. 1.

