Memorial Medical Center
Feather: Jacob Feather and Julia Stoltz, Altoona, son, Sept. 1.
Hall: Jordan and Betty Hall, Ernest, son, Sept. 2.
Kriest: Justin Kriest and Angela Swiger, Cassandra, son, Aug. 31.
Maslo: Danny Maslo and Kaylee Neff, Johnstown, son, Sept. 2.
Mostoller: Kyle and Eliza Mostoller, Meyersdale, son, Sept. 1.
Motchenbaugh: Dwayne and Kelly Motchenbaugh, Summerhill, son, Sept. 2.
Yoder: Dewayne and Vanessa Yoder, Mineral Point, son, Sept. 2.
