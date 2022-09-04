Memorial Medical Center

Feather: Jacob Feather and Julia Stoltz, Altoona, son, Sept. 1.

Hall: Jordan and Betty Hall, Ernest, son, Sept. 2.

Kriest: Justin Kriest and Angela Swiger, Cassandra, son, Aug. 31.

Maslo: Danny Maslo and Kaylee Neff, Johnstown, son, Sept. 2.

Mostoller: Kyle and Eliza Mostoller, Meyersdale, son, Sept. 1.

Motchenbaugh: Dwayne and Kelly Motchenbaugh, Summerhill, son, Sept. 2.

Yoder: Dewayne and Vanessa Yoder, Mineral Point, son, Sept. 2.

