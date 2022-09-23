Memorial Medical Center
Brown: Samuel Brown and Laura Gardiner, Somerset, son, Sept. 20.
Cobaugh: Scott Cobaugh and Elyse Griffith, Mineral Point, daughter, Sept. 20.
Kurchak: John and Laken Kurchak, Johnstown, daughter, Sept. 20.
Petro: Benjamin and Laura Petro, Windber, son, Sept. 20.
Elsewhere
Thorsen: Nick and Kate (Lintner) Thorsen, New Windsor, New York, son, Aug. 23, at Vasser Brothers Medical Center, Poughkeepsie, New York. Mr. Thorsen is the son of Keith and Sandy Thorsen, of Bethel Park. Mrs. Thorsen is the daughter of Frank and Jan (Sojak) Lintner, of Johnstown.
