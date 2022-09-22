Memorial Medical Center
Andresky: David Andresky and Kali Channel, Northern Cambria, son, Sept. 17.
Bailey: Josiah and Casey Bailey, Summerhill, son, Sept. 19.
Hoover: Michael Hoover and Alyssa Burk, Berlin, son, Sept. 19.
Riggleman: Dylan and Heather Riggleman, Johnstown, daughter, Sept. 19.
Roberts: Douglas and Kelsey Roberts, Johnstown, son, Sept. 19.
Seitz: Michael and Lindsay Seitz, Dunlo, son, Sept. 17.
Stiles: Alex Holdosi and Diana Stiles, Johnstown, son, Sept. 17.
Elsewhere
Dworak: Zach and Alaina Dworak, daughter, Sept. 18, at St. Clair Hospital, Mount Lebanon. Mrs. Dworak is the daughter of Gene and Chris Krupa of Richland Township.
