Memorial Medical Center
Antesberger: Robert
Antesberger III and Chasity Beers, Windber, son, Sept. 17.
Heider: Matthew and Alexis Heider, Johnstown, daughter, Sept. 16.
Link: Evan and Katherine Link, Sidman, son, Sept. 16.
Lushko: Thomas and Katie Lushko, Johnstown, son, Sept. 16.
Renney: Hunter Renney and Skylar Haskins, Johnstown, son, Sept. 16.
Stephens: Simone and Anisha Stephens, Salix, daughter, Sept. 16.
Truscello: Rocco Truscello and Breonna Hoffman, Johnstown, son, Sept. 16.
Weyandt: Roman Weyandt and Lily Bifano, Windber, daughter, Sept. 16.
