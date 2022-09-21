Memorial Medical Center

Antesberger: Robert

Antesberger III and Chasity Beers, Windber, son, Sept. 17.

Heider: Matthew and Alexis Heider, Johnstown, daughter, Sept. 16.

Link: Evan and Katherine Link, Sidman, son, Sept. 16.

Lushko: Thomas and Katie Lushko, Johnstown, son, Sept. 16.

Renney: Hunter Renney and Skylar Haskins, Johnstown, son, Sept. 16.

Stephens: Simone and Anisha Stephens, Salix, daughter, Sept. 16.

Truscello: Rocco Truscello and Breonna Hoffman, Johnstown, son, Sept. 16.

Weyandt: Roman Weyandt and Lily Bifano, Windber, daughter, Sept. 16.

