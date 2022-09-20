Memorial Medical Center

Christ: Daniel and Ashley Christ, Salix, son, Sept. 15.

Kolson: John and Jill Kolson, Windber, son, Sept. 15.

Matava: Eric Matava and Nichole Rensko, Seward, son, Sept. 13.

Poole: John Poole and Beth Mitchell, Altoona, daughter, Sept. 15.

Popchak: Stephen and Alyssa Popchak, Johnstown, daughter, Sept. 13.

Rager: Ben and Corinne Rager, Windber, son, Sept. 13.

Sexton: Christian Sexton and Krysten Conrad, Indiana, twins, son and daughter, Sept. 13.

Shirock: Christopher and Kathryn Shirock, New Enterprise, son, Sept. 14.

Smay: Brennan and Morgan Smay, Mineral Point, daughter, Sept. 12.

Zimmerman: Matthew Zimmerman and Jessica Zarefoss, Somerset, son, Sept. 13.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you