Memorial Medical Center

Averi: Aaron and Madison Averi, Johnstown, son, Aug. 30.

Boland: Corey and Rebecca Boland, Ebensburg, son, Aug. 31.

Bolvin: Aaron Bolvin and Cristy Beaner, Sidman, son, Aug. 31.

Lehman: Robert Lehman and Grace Morris, Colver, daughter, Aug. 30.

Makay: Andrew Makay and Gwendolyn Delancy, Berlin, daughter, Aug. 30.

Zearing: Nathanael and Stefanie Zearing, Mineral Point, son, Aug. 26.

Elsewhere

Penatzer: Josh and Ellie Penatzer, son, Aug. 22, in Greensburg. Mr. Penatzer is formerly of Johnstown.

