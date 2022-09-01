Memorial Medical Center
Averi: Aaron and Madison Averi, Johnstown, son, Aug. 30.
Boland: Corey and Rebecca Boland, Ebensburg, son, Aug. 31.
Bolvin: Aaron Bolvin and Cristy Beaner, Sidman, son, Aug. 31.
Lehman: Robert Lehman and Grace Morris, Colver, daughter, Aug. 30.
Makay: Andrew Makay and Gwendolyn Delancy, Berlin, daughter, Aug. 30.
Zearing: Nathanael and Stefanie Zearing, Mineral Point, son, Aug. 26.
Elsewhere
Penatzer: Josh and Ellie Penatzer, son, Aug. 22, in Greensburg. Mr. Penatzer is formerly of Johnstown.
