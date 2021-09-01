Memorial Medical Center
Clark: Ben Clark and Brieanne Irvin, Portage, daughter, Aug. 25.
Jano: Josey and Ashley Jano, Somerset, daughter, Aug. 26.
Kmetz: Frank and Katlyn Kmetz, South Fork, daughter, Aug. 25.
Lauer: Steve and Michelle Lauer, Greensburg, daughter, Aug. 26.
Molchany: Andrew and Kayla Molchany, Seward, son, Aug. 25.
Vranka: Anthony Vranka and Kaylee Kerstetter, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 24.
Williams: Eric Williams and Sharla Douberly, Johnstown, son, Aug. 25.
Elsewhere
Montag: Brian Jr. and Kristen (Danter) Montag, Elizabeth, Allegheny County, son, Aug. 19, at Magee-Women's Hospital of UPMC, Pittsburgh. Mr. Montag is the son of Brian and Kim Montag, of Johnstown.
Commented
