Memorial Medical Center

Clark: Ben Clark and Brieanne Irvin, Portage, daughter, Aug. 25.

Jano: Josey and Ashley Jano, Somerset, daughter, Aug. 26.

Kmetz: Frank and Katlyn Kmetz, South Fork, daughter, Aug. 25.

Lauer: Steve and Michelle Lauer, Greensburg, daughter, Aug. 26.

Molchany: Andrew and Kayla Molchany, Seward, son, Aug. 25.

Vranka: Anthony Vranka and Kaylee Kerstetter, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 24.

Williams: Eric Williams and Sharla Douberly, Johnstown, son, Aug. 25.

Elsewhere

Montag: Brian Jr. and Kristen (Danter) Montag, Elizabeth, Allegheny County, son, Aug. 19, at Magee-Women's Hospital of UPMC, Pittsburgh. Mr. Montag is the son of Brian and Kim Montag, of Johnstown.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you