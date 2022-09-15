Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: September 15, 2022 @ 5:13 pm
Memorial Medical Center
Carney: Josh Carney and Chelsea Simala, Portage, son, Sept. 11.
Wolford: Louis and Christina Wolford, Johnstown, son, Sept. 12.
