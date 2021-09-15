Memorial Medical Center
Howard: Max and Kayla Howard, Berlin, son, Sept. 10.
Whipkey: Taylor Whipkey and Samantha McKenzie, Somerset, son, Sept. 9.
Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Updated: September 15, 2021 @ 5:48 pm
