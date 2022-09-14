Memorial Medical Center

Boyle: Jarred and Amber Boyle, Johnstown, daughter, Sept. 10.

Eger: David and Kristen Eger, Cairnbrook, son, Sept. 10.

Hoppert: Landon and Sarah Hoppert, Berlin, daughter, Sept. 9.

Jones: Adam and Erin Jones, Armagh, son, Sept. 11.

Krouse: Dylan Krouse and Katlyn Wilson, Johnstown, son, Sept. 9.

Long: Todd and Rachel Long, Rockwood, daughter, Sept. 9.

Russell: Kyler Russell and Eliot Walker, Confluence, daughter, Sept. 9.

Shaulis: Aaron and Keri Shaulis, Berlin, daughter, Sept. 9.

Snyder: Bret Snyder and Jamie Kerr, Johnstown, daughter, Sept. 10.

Welshons: Marcus Welshons and Kaitlyn Clark, Bolivar, son, Sept. 10.

