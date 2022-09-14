Memorial Medical Center
Boyle: Jarred and Amber Boyle, Johnstown, daughter, Sept. 10.
Eger: David and Kristen Eger, Cairnbrook, son, Sept. 10.
Hoppert: Landon and Sarah Hoppert, Berlin, daughter, Sept. 9.
Jones: Adam and Erin Jones, Armagh, son, Sept. 11.
Krouse: Dylan Krouse and Katlyn Wilson, Johnstown, son, Sept. 9.
Long: Todd and Rachel Long, Rockwood, daughter, Sept. 9.
Russell: Kyler Russell and Eliot Walker, Confluence, daughter, Sept. 9.
Shaulis: Aaron and Keri Shaulis, Berlin, daughter, Sept. 9.
Snyder: Bret Snyder and Jamie Kerr, Johnstown, daughter, Sept. 10.
Welshons: Marcus Welshons and Kaitlyn Clark, Bolivar, son, Sept. 10.
