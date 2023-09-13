Sunny skies. High 69F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: September 14, 2023 @ 12:14 am
Memorial Medical Center
Shanfield: Devin and Maygen Shanfield, Northern Cambria, daughter, Sept. 7.
Trent: Bradley Trent and Chelsey Lehman, Berlin, son, Sept. 7.
Wilt: Daniel Wilt and Amanda King, Confluence, daughter, Sept. 7.
